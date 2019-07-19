Willa Cahir of Malvern, Australia, and Aldie, VA, graduated from the Foxcroft School in Middleburg, VA, Friday, May 24th at the school’s 105th commencement. She is among 46 students from seven countries, 11 states and the District of Columbia awarded diplomas by Head of School Catherine S. McGehee in a garden ceremony. An accomplished group, Foxcroft’s Class of 2019 includes two National Merit Scholarship Commended students, 15 AP Scholars, and nine members of the Cum Laude Society. Collectively, the students received 177 offers of admission from 120 colleges and universities — including Stanford, Colgate, Emory, Howard, Parsons School of Design, Michigan, Texas, Vanderbilt, and Virginia — and more than $2.4 million in merit scholarships.

The daughter of Sasha Cahir or Malvern, Australia and Matt Cahir of Aldie, VA, Cahir plans to attend Parsons School of Design in the fall.

At Foxcroft, Willa was a dormitory Prefect, Assistant Head of the Astronomy Club, and a member of the Athletic Association and the Soggie Cheerios a capella singing group. She was a key member of the varsity field hockey team that finished as runner-up in the VISAA Division II State tournament last fall and also played varsity lacrosse.