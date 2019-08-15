On Saturday, June 1 the Fauquier County Department of Parks and Recreation officially opened a new nature-themed playground at Upperville Community Park before an excited crowd.

The playground was made possible thanks to a very generous donation from Barbara and David Roux. To officiate the dedication, Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel and representatives from the Fauquier County Parks and Recreation Board, Clayton Lescalleet, Scott District and David Graham, Marshall District offered remarks, including recognition of the donors and assistance by Bucky Slater

The new addition to the Fauquier County parks system was custom designed with a focus on natural outdoor play and educational elements, and is a place for children and families to enjoy the outdoors, take in the beautiful views, and reap the benefits of physical activity. Mr. Graham explained that “A growing trend in North America and some other parts of the world is the creation of natural playgrounds for children. The natural play elements herein were designed to stimulate a child’s imagination and creativity more than a traditional playground”.

“We are all grateful to Mr. & Mrs. Roux for giving Fauquier citizen’s such a unique recreational opportunity. This playground is important to citizens because it helps to fulfill the need for more playgrounds which was identified in a county-wide needs assessment conducted in 2016” Mrs. McDaniel said.

The playground is designed for children between the ages of 5 and12 and features include a climbing tower with a spider web, a 4000-pound climbing boulder, a swing set with infant and children’s swings, a crawl tunnel, a custom-built berm with step climbers, a slide and a crawl through tunnel.