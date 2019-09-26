Blessed by perfect weather, beer in abundance, great food, fine art and artists galore Middleburg’s very first formal “Oktoberfest” celebration was by all accounts a more than pumpkin smashing success.

If you couldn’t be there see the photographs in this month’s paper or online.

Town Staff did the impossible and pulled together a truly flawless event, from rough idea to perfect execution, in just a few weeks, on incredibly short notice.

Special praise is due to Town Administrator Danny Davis, Business and Economic Development Director Jamie Gaucher though both would (and do) modestly give full credit to a host of others without whom the event would never have happened . . . not to mention all those who joined in the celebration.

Inclusiveness and partnership building was evident everywhere, not least among the town’s merchants, the arts community, and for the first time, our fellow Oktoberfest celebrants in Lovettsville.

The town’s business community could not have been more supportive, helpful, and happy at the results.

Those attending ranged in age from infant to eighties (or more).

Smiles abounded.

Mayor Littleton officially tapped the first keg.

At least ONE member of Council appeared in Lederhosen.

Traffic was well controlled. The crowds felt safe and well protected. And, as has become a tradition with the Middleburg Force, the only times our officers and Chief were noticed were those in which they were helping to make sure everyone was not only safe but happy.

Everyone had a ball.

“One swallow does not a summer make” nor one spectacularly successful event a “tradition.”

But we’re betting the town is well on its way!

Kudos to all