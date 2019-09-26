Harold Richard Kemp, age 63 of Delaplane, Virginia died peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on July 30, 2019.

Harold is survived by his two daughters, Jacquelyn Swann (Sonny Swann), and Audrey Fleming (John Fleming) daughters of his former wife, Barbara Kemp. His beloved five grandchildren, Avari, Henry, Adam, Thomas and Landon. And his loving sisters; Brenda Griffin of Greensboro, GA, Donna Caudill of Vero Beach, FL, Janie Meeks of Greensboro, GA, and Sheila Nixon of Vero Beach, FL. He cherished his relationships with each of them and their families.

Harold was born on November 27, 1955 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to William Theodore Kemp Jr. and Gladys Marie Kemp. Harold grew up in Vero Beach where he attended school. Harold began working in the HVAC industry early on and continued his education and certifications in mechanical engineering. In 1993, Harold and his family moved to Middleburg, Virginia where he founded Climatic Heating and Cooling.

Harold was a very talented musician and played in several bands beginning in his teens. He could play any song or genre on his guitar, it truly was his passion. In his later years, Harold spent his time on his farm in Delaplane, where he took much pleasure in the beauty of the property.

His family is so proud of all his accomplishments in life. He will be deeply missed.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Adler Caring Center in Aldie, VA.