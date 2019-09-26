Jerry Dalton Tumblin was born June 22, 1933. He was 86 years old.

After working on a farm for many years, he started his own lawn business and worked more than 25 years. He loved gardening and once raised a tomato that weighed more than 3lbs, his love of John Deere Tractors was known by all. He loved wood working and going to all the shops in town delivering fruits and vegetables to his friends.

He was loved and respected by all who knew him and known as the hardest working man in Middleburg.

He is survived by his daughter Phyllis Hovey, Woodbridge, VA. Thelma and Edward Swain, Middleburg, VA; Floyd Tumblin, Haymarket, VA; Shirley Spieles, Peekskill, NY; Phoebe and David Lloyd, Middleburg, VA; Josephine and Aubrey Byington, Middleburg, VA; Larry Tumblin, Star Tannery, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd H. Tumblin and Lillian Martz Tumblin; a son Stephen James Tumblin and two brothers William Fenton Tumblin and Paul Daniel Tumblin.

He will be missed by so many.

Visitation will be held on August 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Royston Funeral Home, Middleburg, VA. Services will be August 15, 2019 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, burial will follow in the Middleburg Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Leesburg Baptist Temple, 412 Edwards Ferry Rd NE, Leesburg, VA 20176.