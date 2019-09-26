John Metelski

Waterford, VA

Dear Dr Poland –

This is in reference to your comment “A Scientists Perspective On Our Civilization”, p. 45 of the August 22 edition of the Eccentric.

I am cursed with a degree in both pure and applied science (RPI, ’68) and law (GULC ’73). As is evident from those dates, I am old, so I have started to believe some of my reflections on life might be true (Those whom God wishes to destroy, he first makes mad. Euripides)?

In any event I suggest that the explanation for the “lack of drive” you see in the nation’s youth is a reflection of the state of the nation, i.e., a state of prolonged “peace” reflected in the populace, sort of the Alfred E. Neuman attitude toward studies/work, “What, me worry?”

These imbalances in reality seem to change only upon a unifying cause of which (unfortunately), kinetic conflict seems to be a principle example.

The classroom circumstance of disaffection, laziness, opioid escape may not lend itself to rationality/reason but to a more gross side of humanity, to which I recall what Machiavelli posited 500 years ago,

“You must know there are two ways of contesting, the one by the law, the other by force; the first method is proper to men, the second to beasts; but because the first is frequently not sufficient, it is necessary to have recourse to the second.”

It seems uncanny that those circumstances 500 years ago might relate to the present day, but unfortunately it seems to be the case with our present elected leadership that shows little regard for law but is firmly tapped into the political beast.

Without taking sides I must reflect that this all seems natural and predictable in the family of man species. The unfortunate part is the unpredictable outcome.

Anyway, only my opinion, FYI.