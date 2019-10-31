On Saturday, November 23rd over 350 supporters of the Windy Hill Foundation will arrive at Salamander where they will enter “Rick’s Café” for an evening of all things Casablanca. The theme for this year’s Gala, the largest annual fundraiser for Windy Hill, was chosen in tandem with the Honorary Chairs of the event, Howard and Gloria Armfield. They are, by all accounts, an authentic Bogart and Bergman couple. At a recent photo shoot, the camera caught that special spark between them as if the line “we’ll always have Paris” was written just for them.

The Armfield’s will be celebrating their 57th Wedding Anniversary this year. Howard Armfield was born in Middleburg and Gloria has resided here since age 16. To say they are fixtures of the community would certainly be an understatement. They have raised their family in Middleburg and maintained their business in Loudoun for three generations. Howard succeeded his father in the insurance business in Leesburg which he has now passed to their daughter and her new partners in AH&T Insurance. Mrs. Armfield is proud to be part of this close-knit community where people care for each other. Over the years, the Armfield’s have supported causes important to them including the Hill School, various local nonprofits, Keep Loudoun Beautiful, The Pink Box, and Windy Hill Foundation, to name a few.

Mrs. Armfield recalls the beginning days of Windy Hill. She remembers when “Rene Llewellyn saw the need and conceived the idea for the Windy Hill Foundation. With input from the residents who lived on Windy Hill Lane, and with generous support from the Community, the Windy Hill Foundation was created providing unsurpassed affordable housing for families and programs for children.” She states that looking back from the beginnings to now, “it is amazing what has been accomplished”. Windy Hill is fortunate to have such strong community support over the years for its mission of providing affordable housing and programs and services that support the residents, young and old alike.

On November 23rd, guests will step back in time and screen, into Rick’s café with men in white coats and women in dazzling dresses, palm trees and the lights of Morocco, Sam at the piano and Bogart waiting forlornly for his one true love. We look forward to an evening of community philanthropy, dancing to the Doc Scantlin and His Imperial Palms Orchestra, and plenty of romance for a great cause! Tickets and sponsorships for the 2019 Casablanca Gala are still available. Please www.windyhillfoundation.org , email info@windyhillfoundation.org or call 540-687-3997.