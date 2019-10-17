The Community Music School of the Piedmont invites students with a dedicated interest in piano instruction to apply for the Katherine Jameson Piano Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Now in its third year, the scholarship is organized in partnership with the Jameson family to honor the late Katherine Jameson, a well- known and much-loved music educator in our community.

Students between the ages of 10 and 18, regardless of previous piano instruction are eligible to apply. The application has 2 parts. Part 1 is a 500 word essay on the role that music plays in their life and why they consider musical study to be an important and valuable undertaking. A successful essay will also demonstrate the student’s interest in studying the piano. Part 2 is a letter of recommendation from someone outside their family (ideally a music instructor) who is familiar with their musical interests.

The Scholarship Committee will accept applications from October 1 to November 1, 2019. A committee comprised of CMSP piano faculty and board members will review the applications and announce the winner on November 15th. Lessons through the Katherine Jameson Scholarship will be available beginning in November.

Applications for the Katherine Jameson Piano Scholarship are available at piedmontmusic.org