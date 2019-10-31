As WW2 ended, Virginia entered a time of peace and prosperity. Many GI’s were reunited with their families, having children, moving into neighborhoods, buying farms, and building homes. This truck is a 1952 Chevy 3100, one of the most practical vehicles of its time. In modern days, it has become one of the most classic and collectible trucks from any era in automotive history. The early roots of this truck go back to the Appalachian mountains. At the time, it was the original farm truck green.

The truck then was bought by a family in Middleburg VA, which was still very rural with only 800 residents. You will notice on the tailgate a vintage reprint from the ‘60s. At this time, the truck was a bright yellow.

Next, the truck made its way to Purcellville, VA. Where the new owners (Hintons) worked with the Middleton’s at Star Pontiac GMC, INC in Leesburg to make this truck ready for the drag races. The modified the truck had a positract 12 bolt rear end, 4-11 gear ratio, and a Chevy 454 big-block with headers and Tubo Hydromatic Transmission. It was also painted two-tone at this time; a light Jadestone a GM Color from 1973 in Centari Enamel. Donie Vanderveer painted the truck Jadestone. Between ‘65 and the early 70’s, the truck would race at old dominion speedway just south of Manassas (In 2012 they build Townhomes on the site of the 22-acre speedway and created a new racetrack in Thornburg VA) It was purchased in the late ‘70s by Chris Schuller of Arlington. When he got the truck it only had 54,000 miles on it. He remembers enjoying driving it to the Carlise car shows in Cumberland Valley Pennsylvania, as well as car shows in Virginia off Highway 28 and in Maryland.

He remembers one time helping a friend move in the truck. He put the side panels in the bed and it looked just like a scene out of the Beverly Hillbillies.

His friends would ask him to take them out in the truck and ask him to “punch it” since most of the mechanics are the same from the drag racing days.

He drove it down to the back bay of Virginia beach multiple times, and to his family farms in MD and Virginia, He remembers that the truck never broke down on him. He did quit driving the truck regularly after 2005 and started planning the next restoration of the truck.

In 2017, I ran by my neighbor’s house with my wife and told her that ever since my high school auto shop class, I have dreamed of restoring a 52 Chevy Truck. The next time I went running, I knocked on the door of the house and asked if the truck was for sale? It was! I then continued on with the restoration process that Schuller already started.I became good friends with the previous owner with whom I spent hours talking about the history of the truck and who was excited to see the truck come back to life. I kept as many of the historical aspects of the truck in place as I could, including the fenders, cab, and frame, which are the original Detroit made steel.

Now three years later, the truck has a new life and shines in its British Racing Green color. It is ready for its next journey.

We are still looking to find more out about the history of the truck, if you know anything else about the history please email. MD20402050@gmail.com.