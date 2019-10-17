Home PLACES & FACES PHOTOS National Sporting Library & Museum Polo ClassicBill Ballhaus and Darrin MollettPHOTOSPLACES & FACESNational Sporting Library & Museum Polo ClassicBy Middleburg Eccentric - October 17, 2019 Modified date: October 17, 2019150ShareFacebook Twitter Email Print Great Meadow, The Plains, VA ~ Photos by Nancy KleckRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PHOTOSOktoberfest! PHOTOSA Night in Hollywood – Sprout Therapeutic Riding Center PHOTOSThe Tree of SeasonsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment 3,874FansLike886FollowersFollow