In formal ceremonies at Town Hall Middleburg Police Chief Panebianco and Ashley Sullivan of the Middleburg Community Charter School presented badges to the latest class of Safety Patrol officers serving Middleburg Community Charter School

Parents and friends of the new officers hear Chief Panebianco remind Council that all the students being honored had volunteered for the assignment and by doing so “showed their determination to be a part of the community.”

Safety Patrol officers receive rigorous training to prepare them for their role in “preventing danger to other students.”

Steven Robinson, Principal of the Middleburg Community Charter School, thanked the students and their parents, noting that they were leading by example and working to develop character.