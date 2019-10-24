Each May in Italy, more than 700 cars line up for a 1,000-mile road race that has been called “the most beautiful race in the world.” For car enthusiasts, driving in the 1000 Miglia is a dream come true. It takes extensive qualifying with an eligible car to get there.

The organizers of the 1000 Miglia are coming to the U.S. this month where they’ll hold a qualifying event for the Italian 1000 Miglia. The 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA 2019 event will take place in and around Middleburg; Creighton Farms; Summit Point, W.Va. and other points in the D.C. region on October 23 to 26. The event will feature one full day of training, three days of racing in the true 1000 Miglia-style format and time trials and will finish on Italian soil at the Italian Ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C. on the 26th. On Saturday, October 26, the cars and drivers will be at The Club at Creighton Farms starting at 8:30 a.m. They’ll participate in a time trial as they arrive to the clubhouse. Then they’ll display the cars and participate in a Cars & Cappuccino event. The cars will be displayed until around 9:30 a.m.

Creighton Farms’ Cars and Cappuccino, including a continental breakfast buffet, will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The property will also have a “Then & Now” auto showcase featuring spectacular vehicles from Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bentley and other examples of the world’s most iconic automotive marques. Spectators can also watch the Official 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA Time Trial event. Gates open at 8 a.m.. Tickets to the Creighton Farms event are $50 per person (includes the breakfast buffet); children 12 and under are at no charge. Tickets are limited and must be purchased prior to Oct. 20.

The 1000 Miglia Warm Up event is open to 25 cars divided in two classes: the 1000 Miglia Era Class and the Post-1000 Miglia Era Class. The first is open to 1000 Miglia-eligible cars, built between 1927 and 1957, as well as significant sports and ground touring cars built during the same period; the second is open to select sports, grand touring and supercars built from 1958 to present.

For an updated schedule and information for the Mille Miglia Warm Up USA 2019, visit www.destinationmiddleburg.com/mm2019 or www.1000miglia.it/warmupusa.