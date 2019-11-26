My human Tom is obsessed with a man named Mr. Rogers. He told me that Mr. Rogers kept him company and taught him a lot when he was a child. Mr. Rogers was the host and mastermind behind the biggest children’s television show in history. Tom says he never missed an episode and that he learned all of his child-hood lessons from Mr. Rogers, like being kind to everyone and that he was perfect just the way he was, and that it’s ok to talk about your feelings. Tom went to the Middleburg Film Festival and saw the premiere of “A beautiful day in the neighborhood,” which is a new movie about Mr. Rogers. When Tom came home from the movie he grabbed his journal, sat down and wrote down his feelings.

When Tom went into the kitchen and left his journal open on the couch, so I snuck a peak. Yes, dogs can read. We just don’t brag about it. Tom made a list of reminders from the film.

Things I learned from Mr. Rogers

• Take time to listen and allow silence to be part of the communication

• Remind children it’s ok to talk about feelings

• Really ask people about themselves before you talk about yourself

• See everyone as broken, but perfect by being broken

• Allow your imagination to help heal your wounds

• Music can express things that are unspeakable

And when you feel mad and don’t know what to do with it, remember Mr. Roger’s words-

“I can stop when I want to

Can stop when I wish

I can stop, stop, stop any time.

And what a good feeling to feel like this

And know that the feeling is really mine.

Know that there’s something deep inside

That helps us become what we can.

For a girl can be someday a woman

And a boy can be someday a man.”

I think all these lessons work for us dogs too!