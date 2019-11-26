The Middleburg and Loudoun County Community turned out to celebrate a Night of Music & Light with A Place To Be. Nearly 200 people gathered at the Sheila C. Johnson Performing Arts Center at The Hill School for an evening filled with food, fine wine and Bourbon tasting, and entertainment by nationally acclaimed musician Ken Medema and A Place To Be performers. Hosted by Teresa Wheeler and Drs. Rae Stone and Kent Allen, this annual fundraising event supports the Forrest Stone Allen Financial Aid Fund. Named in honor of a young man who has triumphed over traumatic brain injury and found his voice through music therapy, the Forrest Stone Allen Financial Aid Fund serves as a powerful platform to light the path for others. Founded in 2015 and including the Night of Music & Light donations, the fund has now surpassed more than $500,000 and provided hope and support to hundreds of children & youth seeking healing through music therapy. www.aplacetobeva.org

Photos by Step and Repeat photos, Linda Suter at xoxo photography