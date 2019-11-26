Marjorie Morgenstierne Dahlgren, age 88, passed away on September 7, 2019. She was born on July 26, 1931 in New York City. Her father was Wilhelm Munthe De Morgenstierne, a prominent diplomat for Norway in the 20th century, and her mother was Marjorie Alder from Winnipeg, Canada. While her father was the Norweigan Ambassador to the United States and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Washington DC, Marjorie went to Garrison Forest and then National Cathedral School. She loved telling stories about her magical time at the embassy. On one such occasion, she was entered into a beauty pageant for ‘Miss United Nations’ unbeknownst to her and accidentally won the whole thing! Marjorie loved animals and, most of all, birds. She could light up the room with the twinkle of her eye. Marjorie went to college for two years at Mount Vernon. Her first husband was John Coleman (deceased) from Long Island. They had a son, John W. M. Coleman (deceased). Her second husband was J. A. Bernard Dalhgren (deceased). Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Eva Dahlgren Smithwick; her grandchildren, Patricia and Kathy, Rob and Stuart; her sister, Solveig; her nieces, Maya, Norka, and Vivian.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, November 30th at Sunny Bank Farm: 22868 Sunny Bank Lane, Middleburg, VA 20117. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make gifts to the Middleburg Humane Foundation: PO Box 684, Marshall, VA 20116.