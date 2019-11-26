Nathaniel Holmes Morrison, III, 83, of Welbourne, Middleburg, Virginia, died peacefully at home October 10thsurrounded by his family and his beloved dogs. The son of Holmes and Sally Morrison, Nat was born in Winchester, Virginia, and spent his childhood years in New York (his father was a broker on the Cotton Exchange) and summers in Virginia. He attended Trinity School in New York City (and was a member of the Knickerbocker Greys),Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and the University of Virginia. He was a life-long devotee of the University where he lettered in soccer and boxed, and was honored for his leadership with membership in the TILKA society and the IMP society. He also was devoted to his fraternity, Delta Kappa Epsilon, where he received its top honor, the Saer Award. In 1959 he returned to Welbourne to run the family farm and continued in that role for the next 60 years, creating a sanctuary for retired horses. He was a former vestryman of Upperville’s Trinity Episcopal Church, a former board member of the Piedmont Fox Hounds (which was founded by his great-great grandfather in 1840, and is the oldest hunt in the United States), and the founder of the Goose Creek Jass and Ragtime Society whose annual Stomp and Cakewalk celebrations are now in their 46thyear. The promotion of traditional jass of the 1920’s and earlier remained a passion throughout his life and he had musician friends across the country. He was an ardent advocate of conservation and preservation, and treasured history and tradition. He loved the cities of New York, where he was a member of the National Arts Club, and New Orleans. He made his mark in both places and established timeless relationships with a circle of friends from all walks of life.Known for his hospitality, he held court every evening at Welbourne with walking stick and pipe, welcoming all to join himon the front porch or by the parlour fire for a drink (preferably bourbon). He was the consummate Virginia gentleman and he took pride in upholding the values of the past. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Weymouth Morrison; daughter Rebecca Dulany Morison Schaefer, sons Nathaniel Ames Morison, Joshua Weymouth Morison and wife Amanda; brother George Harris Morison and wife Hope; grandsons Max and Luc Schaefer, Uly Morison; nephews Beal Jacobs, Holmes Jacobs and wife Megan, South Morison and wife Maggie, Dulany Morison and wife Eleanor, niece Hatley Morison and husband Edwin. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Eleanor (Nellie) Morrison.

A celebration of his life will be held at Welbourne at 3 o’clock, Friday October 25th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Land Trust of Virginia, P.O. Box 14, Middleburg, VA 20118 (http://www.landtrustva.org).