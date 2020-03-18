Appleton Campbell, a leading provider of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical now in its 44th year of top-rated service to Fauquier and surrounding counties, is looking forward in 2020 to opening a new facility in Warrenton.

The new building, located at 285 Alwington Blvd., will enhance the teamwork and efficiency that have been the foundation of Appleton Campbell’s success and supports future growth.

“Our current location in Warrenton has served us well for many decades,” said Mike Appleton, president of Appleton Campbell. “We rented additional training and warehouse facilities several years ago due to our growth. The new building, as well as the parking and storage area, will be a precious asset for the success of our team moving forward. I thank our customers and communities for making this all possible, and I look forward to continuing to serve you for another 40-plus years.”

Mike Appleton has been part of Appleton Campbell since his grandfather founded the company in 1976. He learned the home service trade as well as valuable principles and work ethics by watching his grandfather during those early years. Applying those lessons has allowed Appleton Campbell to grow from one truck to 90 employees in 2020.

The new facility streamlines communication between the office, technicians, and customers, maximizing efficiency in response times and dispatch throughout Appleton Campbell’s nine-county service area. It will also include a warehouse and training facility all under one roof with plentiful parking. The entire team at Appleton Campbell is very excited and eager about the move that will enhance the next chapter in the Appleton Campbell story.

“The new building provides everything a successful residential services company needs to build its team and exceed customer expectations for service and quality for many years to come,” said Scott Wayland, vice president of Appleton Campbell.

For more information about Appleton Campbell, please call (540) 347-0765 or visit https://appletoncampbell.com/.