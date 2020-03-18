On Sunday February 10 at Mount Zion. St Louis, during our Black History Service, Rev. Dr. William Swann was presented with the “Mayors Proclamation” by Middleburg Mayor, Bridge Littleton. Rev Swann was recognized for his leadership to desegregate eating establishments in the town of Middleburg. Because of his courage and that of Mr. James Smith and others in 1961, Middleburg became the first town in the Commonwealth of Virginia to fully and completely desegregate. We owe a great debt to this unsung hero in our midst.

It was a true honor to recognize Rev. Swann for his heroic contribution to our community in ending segregation. His bravery in the early 1960s paved the way for Middleburg to integrate at a time when most towns were still divided. Thank you Rev. Swann and your wife Sylvia for all you have done and continue to do for the Middleburg Community. Thank you as well to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in St. Louis for a wonderful service. Bridge Littleton, Mayor Town of MiddleburgTown of MiddleburgMiddleburg, VAWestern Loudoun Community Connect (WLCC)