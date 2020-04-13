Bad news seems to come in waves. Pandemics, stock market fluctuations, and constant 24-hour news. All of this can send the calmest person into all-out anxiety mode. Information is good, but too much is overload. Our brains become fixated on the bad news. Most of it is genuinely out of our control.

Anxiety triggers a fight or flight response that releases adrenaline. Not a bad thing, unless it’s ongoing, and the body never gets to calm down. With occasional stress, your body returns to normal after the stressor goes away. But if the stressor is always there and doesn’t cease, then the body never gets a chance to go back to its normal state. Instead, all systems are on high alert constantly. Heart rate and blood pressure can become elevated as well as sleep disturbances. Sometimes we choose comfort foods to ease our stress only to send our insulin levels up and then crashing down. Being under this constant anxiety can wreak havoc on our immune systems. Opening doors to being more vulnerable to viral infections and frequent illnesses. Also, causing headaches, social isolation, making asthma worse, creating muscle tension as well as increasing the risk of depression.

Exercise is by far the top way to burn off anxious energy. However, Meditation quiets the mind by slowing racing thoughts. Think deep breathing. Slowing down your breaths by inhaling and exhaling deeply. Taking a walk and feeling the earth around you can make a huge difference. Turning off social media, the tv, and only letting in what you choose to.

These are challenging times. However, a little information goes a long way. Laughter is good for the soul. Find a good comedy on Netflix and laugh. Turn off the news, hug your loved ones, and wash your hands. Tomorrow is a new day, and this to shall pass. For more information about health and wellness, please contact; Kay Colgan at Middleburg Pilates, 14 S. Madison Street, Middleburg, Virginia, or call 540-687-6995.