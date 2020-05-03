Traditionally, the project design was a two-dimensional (2D) endeavor. Designers created and presented flat, static floorplans and a handful of elevations, and hoped that clients could visualize how that would translate to the real world. For more complex projects, it often meant lots of back and forth and second-guessing because clients could not “experience” the proposed transformation.

But today’s technology has changed all that.

For projects that are more transformational, three-dimensional (3D) renderings and virtual walkthroughs make it easier for clients to see and experience how their spaces will look after construction. With a clear understanding of the client’s objectives, budget, and home’s existing layout, design professionals can create multiple renovation options for space and generate the 3D renderings.

Then, sitting down with the client in front of a large screen, they can virtually walk through the existing space and each proposed scenario, giving the client a first-person perspective of how the options will look from various angles. Clients are wowed by the experience and say they most enjoy the ability to make changes in real-time. Without question, these visualization tools make the process more immersive, collaborative, and efficient.

Clients and their designs can also benefit from the first input of construction experts. Before they sit down with the clients, the 3D designs should be reviewed with the production team to identify opportunities for cost savings and confirm that all the options are feasible. With challenges addressed in advance and final 3D images in hand, project managers can better communicate with the team and deliver a smoother construction process.

Throughout BOWA’s 30+ years, we have refined our take on the design-build process to deliver reliable results and pleasant experiences to our clients consistently. Using 3D designs and virtual walkthroughs have significantly improved the clients’ experience during the project planning portion of the process.

Tim Burch is a Vice President and Owner of BOWA, an award-winning design and construction firm specializing in renovations ranging from master suites and kitchens to whole-house remodels and equestrian facilities. For more information, visit bowa.com or call 540-687-6771. Have topics you’d like covered, email me at AskBOWA@bowa.com.