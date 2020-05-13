American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, today announced that Middleburg Humane Foundation (MHF) is a recipient of American Humane’s Feed the Hungry grant. Located in Marshall, Virginia, MHF provides a haven for abused, neglected, and at-risk animals, both large and small.

“On behalf of all the humans and animals here at Middleburg Humane, we want to say a huge thank you to American Humane for providing us with a Feed the Hungry grant,” said Mary Arden, Community Outreach Coordinator at MHF. “We previously offered free food assistance to caretakers of community cat colonies, and we have started to expand our food assistance program to include all families who need help with their companion animals. When COVID-19 struck, we stepped up our efforts trying to get the word out to the community that we have this resource available. We have also started making weekly donations to a local food bank so that when people go to get food for themselves, they can also get food for their pets. We think it’s important that families stay together, now more than ever. Thank you again to American Humane for helping us feed the hungry.”

MHF believes that all animals, both large and small, have the right to safe and sanitary living conditions, protection from abuse and neglect, and to live their lives in an environment free from pain and fear. MHF specializes in the rescue and rehabilitation of animals that come to its shelter from a wide variety of situations. After much needed nurturing and medical care, the animals are available for adoption. On average, the 23-acre farm shelters 60 animals at a time. In addition to the high number of cats and dogs, MHF provides care for horses and various other livestock. Most of these animals come from cruelty or neglectful situations; therefore, they require intensive daily behavioral and medical care. The shelter’s Live Release Rate is 94 percent for dogs and 92 percent for cats. MHF was selected as a recipient of the Feed the Hungry fund for its success and dedication in making a difference for the lives of the animals in the community.

To help shelters continue to save lives during this unprecedented crisis, consider donating today. Learn more at www.americanhumane.org/feedthehungry.