George Wagner (Chip) White, Jr., a long-time real estate agent and broker in Middleburg as well as a generous supporter of good local causes, died on March 24 after a courageous two-year battle with appendix cancer. He was 52.

Mr. White was born in Washington, D.C., on December 3, 1967, the son of George Wagner White and Nanette Hewitt White, both long-time Middleburg residents who predeceased him. He graduated from The Hill School in Middleburg, The Holderness School in Plymouth, New Hampshire, and Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida.

After graduating from Rollins in 1990, he joined the Middleburg real estate firm of Armfield, Miller, and Ripley. He became a real estate broker in 1996. He started his real estate firm, White & Company Real Estate, where he enjoyed a successful career selling numerous properties in the Middleburg area. Because of his unassuming manner, Mr. White quietly served the needs of high-profile individuals throughout his career.

He married the former Elissa Long of Fairfax, Virginia, on May 14, 1994, and they celebrated their 25th-anniversary last spring. They have three children, Alexandra Elise, Pamela Ashleigh, and George Wagner, III. Mr. White was a loving father who adored his children.

Mr. White was an outstanding tennis player and served on the board of directors for the Middleburg Tennis Club. He also was on the board of the Middleburg Community Foundation. He was an active supporter of The Hill School, the Loudoun Hospital Foundation, Emmanuel Church in Middleburg, and Trinity Church in Upperville.

In addition to tennis, he was a star high school football running back, an avid skier and scuba diver, as well as a self-taught chef who loved to cook for large groups of friends and family. Mr. White had a reputation for great kindness, was a devoted family man, and an enthusiastic story-teller who had a ready smile and was always a good listener. He could always be relied on to help whomever; however he was needed.

He is survived by his wife, Elissa, three children, Alexandra (Allie) Elise, Pamela Ashleigh and George Wagner, III and two sisters, Elizabeth Anne (Lizanne) White Driskill of Middleburg, Marianne Pepiatt Dodson of Middleburg. His sister Pamela Pepiatt predeceased him.

A celebration of Mr. White’s life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to the George, Nanette, and Chip White Memorial Scholarship Fund at The Hill School at PO Box 65, Middleburg, VA 20118.