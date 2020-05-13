The Fauquier Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, located in Warrenton, Virginia, will donate 600 safety glasses to Fauquier County’s Hospital, Fauquier Health as their Health Team continues working around the clock on their COVID-19 Preparedness Planning. Additionally, the ReStore donated 960 N95 masks to Fauquier Health last week to help protect medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The combined donations to Fauquier Health equate to over two thousand dollars’ worth of product.

To date, the Fauquier Habitat for Humanity ReStore has donated supplies to 15 organizations. Seventy-four cases of N95 masks disbursed to Hospice Support of Fauquier, Heartland Hospice, Fauquier Health, Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, Fauquier Free Clinic, Piedmont Family Practice, Piedmont Internal Medicine, Firstlight Home Care, English Meadows Warrenton, The Oaks, Poet’s Walk Warrenton, The Villa at Suffield Meadows, Fauquier Senior Center, Fauquier Food Bank and Thrift, and Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Other donations, such as disposable mop heads and cleaning or maintenance supplies are donated to local businesses who are supporting Fauquier and Rappahannock Counties citizens by making food for the local and area food pantries.

“Our medical rescue and safety professionals are on the front lines of keeping us safe, and as Fauquier Habitat for Humanity’s mission incorporates the belief that all families should live in safe and healthy homes, we must do everything we can for our part to protect those on the front lines of this pandemic so they can maintain the safety and wellness of our community,” said Darryl Neher, Chief Executive Officer of Fauquier Habitat for Humanity.

The donation of the safety glasses will take place on Monday, March 30th, at 1:00 pm at Fauquier Health’s main entrance, located at 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA.