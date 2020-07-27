As I watch my garden start to ramp up with a bounty of cherry tomatoes and zucchini, I am always on the lookout for a new recipe. I just acquired a grill basket which is perfect for shrimp or vegetables as it keeps food from falling into the fire.

Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Chickpeas and Feta – Serves 4

1 pound jumbo shrimp shelled and deveined with tail ons

2 medium zucchini (about 8 ounces each) sliced in ¼”rounds

1 15-ounce can chickpeas drained and rinsed

2 pints cherry tomatoes

4 pita pockets, cut in quarters

8 ounces feta cheese

Marinade

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 clove of garlic, crushed

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ cup olive oil, plus more for grill basket

Dill Sauce

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

(Combine all of the above ingredients and served chilled)

In a large bowl, combine the shrimp, zucchini, chickpeas and cherry tomatoes

In a small bowl, combine the marinade ingredients and pour over shrimp mixture and stir to combine

Heat the grill (or build a fire) and when it heats to medium high temperature, lightly oil the grill basket, place it on the grill and add the shrimp mixture, turning often until the vegetables are soft and the shrimp is cooked through and lightly charred – about 7-9 minutes

While the shrimp and vegetables are grilling, toast the pita pockets on the grill as well

Transfer to a serving platter, sprinkle with crumbled feta cheese, some chopped dill and serve with the pocket bread and dill sauce

*if the chickpeas are too small and fall through your grill basket, keep them separate, put a tablespoon of the marinade on them and grill them separately on a sheet of aluminum foil.

These tender thin pancakes are so delicious – sweet sorghum flour makes them naturally gluten free and I am sure they will become the family favorite. I often make a double batch of the brown sugar peach sauce – using it for dessert paired with vanilla ice cream or raspberry sorbet.

Sweet Sorghum Pancakes with Brown Sugar Peach Sauce – Serves 4

Dry:

1 1/2 cups sweet sorghum flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Wet:

4 tablespoons salted butter melted

1 cup buttermilk room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs. beaten

1/2 cup water

butter for the pan

Combine the dry ingredients in one bowl, and the wet in another.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredient bowl and mix until just combined.

Heat a sauté pan to medium high heat and add a small amount of butter, ladle the batter (about 3-4 tablespoons per pancake) into the pan, let cook undisturbed for a couple of minutes, flip when lightly brown on the bottom – removed when cooked through.

Continue until all of the batter is used up.

Serve warm with the brown sugar peach sauce

Brown Sugar Peach Sauce

1 pound peaches, skin removed, cut into ½” chunks

½ cup brown sugar

6 tablespoons butter

Pinch of salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

In a heavy saucepan combine all the ingredients except the vanilla

Bring to a boil, stirring constantly for about 3 minutes our until the peaches are soft and the sauce is slightly thickened

Remove from the heat and add the vanilla

Serve warm with the sweet sorghum pancakes

This is one of my favorite classic summer recipes – perfect paired with summer tomatoes, or change it up and serve it with sweet cantaloupe – a surprisingly good flavor combination with the green tabasco sauce.

Herbed Cottage Cheese

Makes 2 cups

1 ½ cups 4% (full fat) cottage cheese

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ cup cucumber, seeded, peeled and chopped

¼ cup shredded basil leaves

1 tablespoon minced chives

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Green tabasco sauce for serving

Mix all of the above together and serve chilled

