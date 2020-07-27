As many of you know, my human Tom had COVID. It was a scary time for both of us. He had to be in the hospital for five days, and I was taken care of by my mom, Tom’s best friend- Kim. It was weird how the virus kept changing. Tom had a couple of days of fever and exhaustion, then a day or two of a bad feeling stomach. I told him to eat some grass. That always works for me. A week later, when his breathing became labored and he kept 100-degree fever consistent for about three days. Finally, he went to get help. The doctor told him there would be a good chance if he wouldn’t have shown up when he did, he could have had to be on a ventilator. THANK DOG! He is back at home.

On behalf of Tom and myself, I wanted to say thank you. Tom is one lucky, blessed, and loved guy. Day after day, there would be a knock at the door. Food! Candles! Wine! Flowers! Now, I don’t want to complain, but there were not a lot of gifts having to do with me. Tom got calls every hour and texts and emails asking how people could help. He was and is overwhelmed by all the nice people who have reached out. In fact, one night, Tom did nothing but allow himself to cry. I do NOT like to see Tom cry. When I asked him why he was crying, he told me for two reasons.

First, I am scared and was scared of this virus and did not want it to get worse or take my life. Second, I feel so filled with gratitude and can’t believe how amazing this town, the community, my friends, and strangers have been during my recovery.

He said, “Hazel, a person or a dog are lucky to have even one or two people who really care for them. I am blessed to have tons. I am also blessed to have a human best friend, Kim, who took care of me when this virus was in a scary spot. She gave up her time and constantly made sure I had what I needed. And you! Hazel, you are the best, and having you sit beside me, kiss me or even greet me at the door brings me great health.”

We want to remind everyone that every moment can bring something good to your life, and it is important now, more than ever, to be in charge of your own outlook. The world is fragile, and we don’t really know exactly what is next, but we can at least create the world we want to live in. We will also be back together again with cuddles and hugs and groups of people where scraps of food will fall on the floor again. This, I believe.

THANK YOU for loving my human and for loving me

– HAZEL