Two Foxcroft School students achieved the rare status of National Scholar to lead a group of 25 girls who earned 2020 AP Scholar Awards from the College Board for outstanding achievement on Advanced Placement Exams taken last spring.

Current senior Scarlett Dong and Class of 2020 graduate Kenzie Green, who attends the University of Virginia, were among a select group named National AP Scholars. This is the fifth consecutive year that Foxcroft has had National Scholars, who must achieve an average grade of at least 4 (out of 5) on all AP Exams taken and grades of 4 or higher on eight or more of the tests.

A total of 14 current seniors and 11 members of the Class of 2020 earned AP Scholar designations. This is the 17th consecutive year that the number of AP Scholars at Foxcroft has reached double-digits, a testament to the academic excellence fostered at the school.

Scarlett and Kenzie were joined by three current seniors — Betsy Altenburger, Julia Clark, and Moni Corona Perera — and six members of the Class of 2020: Tam Le (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill), Nell Nicastro (Cornell University), Mimi Suh (University of Virginia), Maya Yuan (University of Rochester), Bella Zhang (University College London), and Cassie Zhang (Boston College) in receiving AP Scholar with Distinction awards, given for achieving an average of at least 3.5 on all exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on at least five of them.

AP Scholars with Honor awards, given when a student scores of 3 or better on at least four tests with an average of 3.25 on all exams taken, were received by four current seniors — Hayden Eskew, Tami Famewo, Rose Uran, and Eunice Yang — and four members of the Class of 2020: Helena Bridwell (Iowa State University), Shea Hogan (Occidental College), Ellie Porte (American University), and Leslie Wang (University of California, San Diego).

Six current seniors received AP Scholar recognition by scoring three or higher on three or more AP exams — Claire Healy, Susannah Manucy, Bianca McNeely, Dami Ogunmola, Gracie Schriner, and Mackenzie Werner.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement program provides academically prepared students with an opportunity to take college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit or advanced standing in classes for successful performances on AP exams. The exams are graded on a 5-point scale, with five being the highest.