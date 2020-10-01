Changes to the Town Business License and Taxes

The Town adjusts how it operates and collects the business licenses and taxes to keep pace with changes to the State code. The following proposed amendments were brought forth for discussion.

Clarification in the definition of contracted to include building contractors

A first-time business would pay the minimum fee of $30 to obtain their business licenses.

Adding a new category and fee for Federally regulated contractors of 3 cents per $100.

The ordinance amendment passes.

Christmas in Middleburg

Jim Herber, chairman of Christmas in Middleburg, Addressed the counsel. After the executive polling of past event attendees. It became clear that as much as people do love to the day, the responsible thing to do given COVID was to scale back the event to individual targeted micro-events throughout the season.