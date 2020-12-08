Eccentric readers do not need to be reminded that Tuesday, November 3, is a “Moment in Time,” not just for American citizens, but for the rest of the Planet, and in particular for our closest and long-standing Allies. The world will await the result with bated breath. I am certainly not going to indulge in more analysis paralysis of the kind to which our media have subjected us. Let us rather reflect on some nonpartisan first principles, ones that have stood the test of time and may help us keep our sense of balance and perspective as we move forward. When I was a young boy at Bablake School in Coventry, England, (founded in 1344, 676 years ago), I was fortunate to win a prize at the end of my first, what was colloquially called, “Fuzzer,” year, something that I was not able to repeat until my very last year, in 1961. There were a lot of brilliant boys with whom I was competing! “Speech Day,” as we called it in the UK, was a moment in time that I have never forgotten all these decades later. I received my prize from Professor Sir Alexander Todd (born October 2, 1907, in Glasgow, Scotland, died January 10, 1997, in Cambridge), Professor of Organic Chemistry, and Fellow of Christ’s College, Cambridge University. In 1957 he won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry and became Lord Todd in 1962. I have never forgotten Alexander Todd shaking my hand and handing me my book prize, and his speech. He inspired all my fellow schoolboys and me. He reflected on the Parable of the Talents that we are all different and have many things to offer and in different ways. Winning prizes is not the “Be all and end all,” he said, and everyone should follow where their talents lie. Lord Todd saw the potential in all of us, whatever our gifts may be. So what may a Nobel Laureate in Chemistry have in common with one of the great founders of the United States, and a Virginian, Thomas Jefferson? Like Lord Todd, Jefferson believed in “Collective Wisdom.” Together we all make a difference, and it does not matter who wins the prizes. The “Collective Good” is the sum of all of us, each and every citizen. Remember one of our Founder’s famous sayings, “A Nation’s best defense is an educated citizenry.” Let me quote one of Thomas Jefferson’s memorable, and I believe immortal lines: “State a moral case to a ploughman and a professor, the former will decide it as well and often better than the latter because he has not been led astray by artificial rules.” Jefferson argued that a crowd of plough persons is thus wiser than a plurality of professors. Do dwell on these words, please. Fast forward now to 1982 and the Falklands Conflict between Britain and Argentina. I was in the middle of this war, working for British Intelligence. The Foreign Secretary, Lord Carrington, resigned almost immediately after the invasion for ignoring all the signs that we had provided to the Foreign Office. Not so the Secretary of State for Defense, John Nott (Member of Parliament for St. Ives, born 1933). Nott had begun the process of emasculating the Royal Navy before the invasion on April 2, 1982. A very fine First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Henry Leach, immediately marched across Whitehall from the Ministry of Defense and convinced Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher that the Royal Navy and the Third Commando Brigade, Royal Marines, could retake the Falklands. The rest is history. John Nott became an onlooker, a passenger, in a fast-moving action that culminated at 2100 on June 14, 1982, in the Argentine surrender by General Mario Menendez to the Royal Marines Commanding General, Major General Jeremy Moore. Much later, Secretary Nott was interviewed by the legendary BBC correspondent, Sir Robin Day, on television, in October 1982. Sir Robin described Nott, to his face, as “A transient, here today and, if I may so, gone-tomorrow politician.” Nott retorted, “I’m fed up with this interview.” He rose and left in a resentful pique, a tantrum no less, in front of millions of TV viewers. Nott was the quintessential combination of arrogance and ignorance. Despite the significant naval victory that President Regan applauded, the Soviet Union observed with dismay, and Margaret Thatcher garnered popularity, Nott had continued in his heedless, headlong, and reckless reduction in Britain’s naval strength in the face of hardcore facts presented to him in front of the British public, on television. What is the message of this story? It is very simple. At some level, politicians are all, without any doubt, even the most revered and distinguished, transitory. We, the electorate, go on, but all politicians fade into the history books. As November 3, 2020 approaches do reflect on Thomas Jefferson’s words, that ploughmen, and plough women, are the wise arbiters of our great Nation’s future, not “Here today, and gone tomorrow, politicians.” Be well, and whatever your political persuasion, go mail your vote, or be there on the day. We are still the greatest Democracy on Carl Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot.” Readers may ask where my vote will go. I believe in a modern application of the philosopher, legal, and social reformer Jeremy Bentham (1748-1832) who advocated, “The greatest Happiness of the greatest number.” I would like to see equilibrium restored between a large majority of the electorate, not the extremism of either end of the political spectrum. Restoration will include re-engaging in positive and productive ways with our crucial allies, and restoring America’s role as a respected leader in the Free World, as an influence for good, whether it is climate change, controlling Chinese hegemonic ambitions and Iranian nuclear programs, health care, racial equality, education, and preserving and protecting not just the spirit of the Constitution but the clear and unequivocal daily application of its meaning. For me, only one man, and his fine and accomplished female running mate, can do all the above successfully.