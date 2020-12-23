I have the most amazing horse ever to walk the face of the earth, and my connection and bond with her are like those found in a little girl’s dreams. I imported both of her parents from Ireland and bred, foaled, and know every ear flick she has ever made from the second she graced the planet. I started calling her Pig or Pighorse, not because she is a grey who prefers living her best life with mud ground into her face, but rather the reaction and dance when she tasted her first Saratoga Peppermint Pig, which was given to us as a Christmas 2009 gift. Her expression of pure, sugar-coated bliss, along with the gratitude dance she choreographed after that, left marks on both of us for different reasons beyond tasty treats.

Many seasons ago, my Pighorse and I came to a terrifying coop while hunting with Middleburg Hunt. I will fully own that it was terrifying to me, not Pig, as she would jump a barn on fire if I asked her. You see, I am more of a Chicken than a Pig when it comes to jumping and has been since I was in Pigtails and jodhpurs. In the short moments approaching this Chicken eating coop, I looked for any way out of jumping when a friend behind me encouraged me by simply saying, “KICK ON.” I did, and my Pighorse and I sailed in harmony over one of my biggest fears. My encouraging friend caught up to me at speed and said, “Brandy, Pigs do fly.” And yes, they can.

As the Holiday spirit is beginning to buzz, I am reminded of the Peppermint Pig tale and find it worthy for many reasons in the challenging 2020 environment.

The online product description: “This “Peppermint Pig” as aptly it was named, was cast of hard candy, similar in fashion to candy cane and festive pink in color. And while the Pig is honored in Victorian holiday tradition as a symbol of good health, happiness and prosperity, these special “Peppermint Pigs”, unique to Saratoga Springs, came to represent much more. They proudly stood for an old-fashioned Yuletide itself-a wonderful time when red-cheeked children laughed and rode old wooden sleds over fresh snow, when church bells pealed and warm memories were shared by a gathering of family and friends. After the holiday dinner, the Pigs were broken and shared by all in the hopes of good fortune for the coming year.”

Why are these Pig-ramblings newsworthy? Very only, we as a country need to remember to love like a child, share more peppermint-flavored gratitude, and trust that if you believe, Pigs can fly. I wish you a healthy, blessed, and loving Holiday Season.