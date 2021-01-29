Located just outside the town of Middleburg. Lost Barrel Brewing is the home of craft beer, hard seltzers, and amazing food. With attention to every detail, the ambiance at Lost Barrel offers a unique experience.

Our beers and hard seltzers are produced to exacting standards in our state of the art production facility. We offer a wide range of styles and flavors from refreshing and light, to citrusy and hoppy, to smooth and malty.

In addition to our beer and hard seltzer options, we have plenty of non-alcoholic beverages including our Nitro cold-brew coffee, house blend hot coffee, hot tea, and sodas. For the kids, we have milk, hot chocolate, and apple juice.

Lost Barrel Brewing has partnered with Executive Chef José Marty of LoCo Kitchen to provide our customers with fresh and delicious offerings that complement our farm fresh beer and hard seltzer selections. We believe that serving great food enhances the overall farm brewery experience. Our artisanal menu selections are created to complement our craft beer and hard seltzer. We use fresh seasonal high-quality ingredients to make every “bite and sip” memorable. As part of your culinary journey, our menu changes frequently to reflect the seasons.

You can enjoy our curated playlists, a live DJ set, or musical act. Our DJ’s explore the intersections of a wide expanse of genres, all played with artful technique and a true love of music. This completes the experience at Lost Barrel Brewing.

Inside our taproom, you can find our boutique, Found at Lost Barrel. In this shop you will find high quality Lost Barrel Brewing gear as well as an eclectic collection of global finds curated by the former fashion director at Nordstrom.

Lost Barrel has a variety of options for seating. You can walk-in or make a reservation through opentable.com for our indoor taproom. There is heated porch seating, picnic tables, and Adirondack chairs. If you are looking for a space to gather with your group, you have the option to reserve a fire pit or one of the private event spaces, the Bale House or Loft. Our Bale House is a restored two-story barn, in this, you have the Saloon and Studio. In addition to the Bale House, our second floor Loft is a one of a kind location for your private event. The Loft’s vast view of the brew room provides the perfect setting.

Not only do we hope you enjoy the great beer selection and tasty food choices, but the peaceful tranquility and scenic beauty the property provides. We invite you to come to visit Lost Barrel Brewing. We are open Thursday-Sunday. We welcome kids, families and dogs on leash. You can learn more at lostbarrel.com. Or find us on Instagram and Facebook @lostbarrelbrew. We are so excited to have you!