When Middleburg shop owner Wendy Osborn wanted to support those in need in the new year, she reached out to the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington and YMCA Loudoun County to see how she can help make a positive contribution to the community. The Y put together a list of families in the area who are struggling and are in need.

Osborn founded her boutique, Chloe’s of Middleburg, in 2019. She is a Rhode Island School of Design graduate and former buyer for Bergdorf Goodman. Chloe’s (12 E. Washington St.) opened with a mission to bring fresh and dynamic fashion to women of all seasons. The boutique offers classic and fashion-forward apparel, accessories and gifts at affordable prices. Osborn believes in community and kindness and wanted to open a boutique that warmly welcomes all to enjoy a unique shopping experience.

“I wanted to surprise and help some women in our community, especially because this year has been difficult for so many,” said Osborn. “And, I wanted to give them gifts that were specifically selected for each of them in mind.” She reached out to Pamela Curran, COO, executive vice president, of the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington who put her in touch with the Loudoun County Y. “In spite of the fact that Loudoun County is one of the wealthiest counties in the country, there are many families in need,” explained Curran. “The need in the community combined with the generosity of the business leaders in the community such as Wendy Osborn, truly speaks to the appropriate timing of building a new YMCA in Loudoun County. The YMCA has plans to explore the possibility of building a YMCA in the county in Q4 of 2021.”

The Y was able to quickly identify 11 women and get their sizes and personal information from them for Osborn. Based on the information, Osborn carefully selected jackets, coats, slacks, shoes, handbags, jewelry, scarves and other accessories and customized a large gift bag for each woman. Some of Osborn’s vendors also contributed including Ciao Milano, Elietian, Gabriel + Simone, and Mer-Sea. The recipients wrote personal thank you notes to Osborn with comments such as “You truly did a great thing,” and “I was hesitant to sign up but I am so glad I did and I will remember the gift and kindness every time I use the clothes.”

“As a community non-profit organization, it is part of the YMCA’s mission to seek relationships with businesses such as Chloe’s who wish to provide assistance to our community,” said YMCA Loudoun Associate Executive Director Robert Blakely. “The kindness and generosity of Chloe’s has truly shown that they are a business who cares about the wellbeing of our families and it is businesses like theirs that make our community and county great.”

Osborn considers the donation as a part of her routine business mission. “Giving back is so important,” she said. “It was also fun to be able to put together personal gifts for women who I know are having a tough time. If I can brighten someone’s day and let them know that someone cares, I’ve fulfilled my goal.”

For more information about the YMCA Loudoun County or YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, visit www.ymcadc.org. For more information on Chloe’s of Middleburg, visit www.chloesofmiddleburg.com.