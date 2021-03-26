Jennieve Owens Tate, age 80, of Aldie, passed away peacefully February 3, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in May 1940 in Leesburg, Virginia the only daughter of the late Thomas Shelton and Eleanor Pearson Owens. In addition to her parents she was pre-deceased by her husband, Alfred Tate.

Jenny graduated from Loudoun County High School in the class of 1958. She attended James Madison College (now University) before marrying her sweetheart Fred in 1959.

She worked for many years as a Medical Laboratory Technician before starting her own business, Seldom Rest Interiors, as an Interior Decorator. Years later, Jenny returned to college and attended George Mason University graduating with honors and receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She worked for numerous years as a Psychiatric Nurse at both Dominion Hospital in Fairfax and Inova Hospital in Leesburg. After retiring in 2010, Jenny enjoyed her volunteer work as a member of The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital. She served in the Toy Department at the Ladies Board Annual Rummage Sale for over 40 years! Jenny was also a long-time member of the Aldie Garden Club. She was a lifelong church member who loved participating in her church community.

Jenny is survived by her daughters Susan Filler, Bev Tate, and Pattie Kutch (Rob); grandchildren Erin Filler, Courage and Justice Kutch; honorary family members Kevin and Nancy Fellman, and Bud, Kari, and Bradley Herndon; numerous cousins on both sides of her family, and a multitude of friends.

The family will receive visitors at Loudoun Funeral Chapel 158 Catoctin Circle, SE in Leesburg, Virginia on Monday, February 8 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A celebration of Jenny’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 9 at 11:00 am at Loudoun Funeral Chapel. Interment will be private. A small reception will follow at Bush Tabernacle 250 S. Nursery Avenue, Purcellville, VA 20132.

A webcast of the service will be available on Jenny’s obituary page at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.

Friends wishing to make donations may contribute to The Ladies Board of INOVA Loudoun Hospital. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 6114 Leesburg, VA 20178.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jennieve Owens Tate please visit our Sympathy Store.