Louis Edward Haley departed this life on February 14, 2021, at his home in Middleburg (Macsville), VA. He was born February 20, 1930, in Markham, VA, to the late William Haley and Henrietta Bailey Haley. He was the youngest son from their marriage union, a family of 13 children.

Louis was proud of his service in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning from his tour of duty in Korea, he had a career with the General Services Administration in Washington, DC., retiring from his government job during the 1980s. Long before there was an UBER, Louis provided daily rides to and from work in the 7 Corners and Bailey’s Crossroads areas for many of his family and friends.

After retiring, Louis worked as a janitor for several local businesses, Middleburg Town Office, Dr. Gregg Helvey’s Dental office, and the Middleburg Clinic. He was often seen spending time at the local Safeway store buying groceries and discussing his Middelburg/Northern Virginia local history lessons. He took pride and joy in decorating his wagon and riding the family and friends in the yearly Middleburg Christmas Parade. He was a caretaker for several families in their private homes, and he spent many years working with the Royston funeral home – well into his eighties.

Louis was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge and enjoyed attending their annual summer get-togethers at Mickey Gordon Park and attending the annual Red & White Ball held in various cities in Virginia. Played and Managed some of the local Negro Baseball teams in the area.

In addition to his parents, Louis is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Geraldine Smith Haley, his daughter Linda Calhoun, and 10 of his siblings. Louis leaves to mourn his passing two sons Gregory L. Haley (Claudette) of Ashburn, VA and David L. Haley of Stumptown, VA, two sisters Pauline Haley of Middleburg, VA, and Philippine Alsberry, Winchester, VA, Son-In-Law, Keith Calhoun, Upper Marlboro, MD, three granddaughters Kristen Calhoun, District Heights, MD, Claudette Keen, Leesburg, VA, Vonda Smith (Elroy), San Bruno, CA, great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

To be invited into Louis’ World – is to know some of his strongly held beliefs and sayings – he was most definitely a man with the courage of his convictions. He lived all of his 90 years by the guidance instilled in him by his mother and father. He had daily multiple talks with his niece, Veonia, to keep him from taking his “road trips.” Lovingly known to many as “Rabbit,” “Mr. Haley,” ‘Big Louis,’ and “Lou.”