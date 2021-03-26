Richard L. “Rick” Collette, Jr., 67, of Middleburg passed away February 12, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center after complications from lung surgery.

Rick was born April 14, 1953 in Martinsburg, West Virginia to the late Dr. Richard L. Collette and Janet Evelyn Collette.

Rick graduated from Fauquier High School in 1971. After high school he met his beloved wife Kathy Humphrey and they had a daughter Katie.

Rick Collette was a man who never met a stranger. There wasn’t a place you didn’t go with him that he wouldn’t stop and talk to someone. Rick worked different jobs over the years but the one he was remembered most for was his time in the car business which he did for over 30 years. His love of his family, his friends, and his community were much a part of him as the dry wit and sarcasm and his hat that he wore that identified him as Rick. His passions included working the Sunday crossword puzzle and refinishing furniture. In recent years his passion turned toward helping those in Fauquier and Loudoun counties who struggled with addiction, especially families suffering loss. He became one of the original members of Families Overcoming Drug Addiction (FODA). He was a man who called Middleburg and Mt. Defiance “home”.

He is survived by his sister Abby Lawson (Shane) of Warrenton, his brother Steve Collette of Warrenton and his sister-in-law Sandra Humphrey (Kim) of Rehoboth Beach, DE, as well as his beloved nephew Trevor Lawson. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Collette and his daughter Katie Collette, along with his beloved corgi Sunny.

A graveside service will take place at 1pm Saturday February 27 at Little Georgetown Cemetery, near Broad Run. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CAYA Coalition (Come As You Are), PO Box 3457, Warrenton, VA 20188.

