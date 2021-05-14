Appleton Campbell is a recipient of the prestigious President’s Award from Carrier for the seventh year in a row. This award recognizes outstanding dealers in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

One of Carriers highest honors for dealers, The President’s Award, is given to Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers who achieve excellence in product promotions and deliver superior customer satisfaction. Appleton Campbell is one of the seven recipients in the state of Virginia to be awarded.

Recipients of this award demonstrate the very best in operational excellence, business effectiveness and the delivery of cutting-edge technology to its customers.

Appleton Campbell demonstrates technical expertise, while also serving as a leader in promoting the Carrier brand and raising the standard of equipment sales. The company exemplifies service excellence and provides exceptional customer care.

Appleton Campbell began in 1976 and proudly serves its communities with quality HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical services by honesty, integrity, and experience.

“The 2021 Carrier President’s Award winners serve as exemplary ambassadors in our industry by providing customers with exceptional service each and every day,” said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial, Carrier. “These companies are leaders in their communities and successfully demonstrate how HVAC businesses can thrive in any region. Being named as a President’s Award winner truly reinforces the impact that these businesses have made on the industry and we thank them for helping to set the standard for other Carrier dealers to follow.”

The President’s Award is designed to encourage Carrier dealers to objectively review their businesses and to reward dealers who have excelled in customer satisfaction. This award presents the opportunity for recipients to serve as role models, share best practices and offer peer mentoring to help cultivate excellence across Carrier’s independent dealer network.

Mike Appleton, President of Appleton Campbell stated “I am thankful and appreciative for our customers, employees and vendors as we celebrate forty-five years in business together.”

To learn more about Appleton Campbell please visit appletoncampbell.com