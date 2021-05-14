Since 1973 the Loudoun Preservation Society (LPS) has awarded over $800,000 in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Loudoun County to promote the historic preservation of Loudoun’s built historic landscape. The Loudoun Preservation Society is a citizen organization that raises the money on its own; grant amounts vary from year to year based on fundraising success and the general economy. The LPS grants have helped to promote dozens of small historic preservation, rehabilitation, and education projects for local organizations and historic properties in recent years including Oatlands, Aldie Mill, America’s Routes, the Lincoln Preservation Foundation, the Lovettsville Historical Society, the Virginia Piedmont Area Association, the Friends of Bluemont, the Waterford Foundation, the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, the Thomas Balch Library, and several historic churches. Recent examples of projects receiving grants can be found on the LPS web site, www.preserveloudoun.org along with project guidelines.

Non-profit and government organizations located in Loudoun County are invited to apply for grants for projects that fit in the following categories:

1. Restoration and preservation of historic structures or other built features in Loudoun County including stabilization, repair, and/or historically sensitive improvement following historic preservation guidelines such as those of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

2. Conservation in museum collections within Loudoun County of artifacts critical to documenting, telling, or showing crucial aspects of Loudoun’s history.

3. Publication or online posting of historical, architectural, or archaeological research of a particular structure, property, site, district, community, or transportation feature important to Loudoun’s historical landscape if the publication may enhance its appreciation and further encourage historic preservation in the county.

4. Design and implementation of a school or public program to promote appreciation of

Loudoun’s historic built landscape and the need for and value of historic preservation therein.

While the LPS grants are not intended to completely pay for any project, they can be of sufficient assistance to see a worthy project realized.

Applications can be found at https://preserveloudoun.org/programs/grants/apply

The LPS grant applications must be received between May 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021 via e-mail at lps@preserveloudoun.org .