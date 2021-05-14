The Upperville Colt & Horse Show (also known as the Upperville Horse Show), celebrating 168 years, is the oldest horse show in the country. After having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show takes place this year on June 7 through June 13 in Upperville, Va. The Upperville Horse Show is adhering to all current COVID-19 protocols as outlined by the Governor of Virginia. Decisions about allowing spectators is expected to be announced by mid-April.

UCHS was founded in 1853 to encourage better breeding of horses. Since that time, thousands of equestrians, horse breeders and spectators have gathered in Upperville each year to admire some of the nation’s most talented horses and riders. What began as a one-day show, with only a few breeding classes, has grown into a week-long tradition with classes for children, adults and families—amateurs as well as top professionals. Each year, beneath the oaks at Grafton Farm, more than 2,000 horse and rider combinations compete during the week.

Competitors will enjoy several improvements since they last visited, including updated water and electrical systems throughout Grafton Showgrounds, new footing in the Main Hunter Warm-up Ring, and new Thoroughbred Incentive High Point prize money awards.

New this year is the $37,000 Upperville Power & Speed Stakes CSI 4* on Thursday at 1 p.m.

This class will join fan favorites including the Welcome Stakes on Friday at 2 p.m.; Leadline divisions on Saturday afternoon, during which adorable young children ages one to six (on adorable ponies) try to win the competitive class; and the $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby on Saturday at 4 p.m. There are other exciting classes all week that include side-saddle demonstrations and jumping, family classes, conformation classes and more. The week culminates in the $213,300 FEI 4* Upperville Jumper Classic on Sunday, June 13. Click here for a complete show schedule.

The Upperville Colt & Horse Show is sponsored by Mars Equestrian, Buckeye Nutrition, Nutro, Ethel M Chocolates, Lugano Diamonds, the Gochman Family, B&D Builders, Salamander Hotels & Resort and many additional individuals, companies and organizations.