Inova Loudoun Hospital (ILH) is proud to announce it has been recognized for excellence in patient care, safety, quality and nursing by multiple national organizations.

Leapfrog: “A” Grade: For the 19th consecutive time, Inova Loudoun Hospital received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Inova’s achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades program is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patient care.

ILH is one of only 27 hospitals across the U.S. to have achieved an “A” grades every year since the launch of the Leapfrog Safety Grade in spring 2012.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS): 5-Star Rating: Inova Loudoun Hospital has received 5-star ratings for the 2021 CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating. Inova’s 5-star ratings from CMS were earned through a rigorous analysis of 48 patient care standards during a three year period – July 2016 – June 2019 – including safety of care, re-admission rates, patient experience, effectiveness and timeliness of care, efficient use of medical imaging, and value of care. Of the 3,355 hospitals surveyed in the country, only 13 percent received the 5-star rating from CMS.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: Silver-Level Beacon Award: The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) recently conferred a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence on the Progressive Care Unit at Inova Loudoun Hospital. This is the fourth consecutive term that this team has earned this recognition.

The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award meet national criteria consistent with Magnet® Recognition, the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.