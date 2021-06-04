One of the farmers markets featured in the Buy Fresh Buy Local guide is the Gilberts Corner Farmers Market, operated by Loudoun Valley Homegrown Markets Cooperative (LVHMC) at the property PEC owns at Gilberts Corner. LVHMC, which manages five farm markets around the county, shares in PEC’s goal of promoting local, sustainable agriculture and increasing economic opportunities for farmers and local food businesses. “Being able to come together to help build up the Gilberts Corner Farmers Market has been a wonderful and rewarding opportunity,” said LVHMC Board Secretary Jessica Rice. “We have been able to work with the amazing vendors that have been there over the years with PEC and to give other LVHMC vendors the opportunity to branch out and really grow this market to its fullest potential. Allowing it to be a place for families and visitors to have access to a varied assortment of locally produced or sourced goods and products,” Rice said.

“Our partnership with LVHMC is helping PEC carry forward Gilberts Corner’s history as a place to find local food and fiber, giving local farmers a central place to easily and efficiently sell their products. The cooperative’s full-time professional management is there to welcome visitors to the market, and our partnership opens up the market to more than 70 LVHMC producers,” said PEC Director of Conservation Mike Kane. “Our long-term vision is a vibrant market that serves as a place for visitors to taste the bounty of Piedmont and Virginia farms, and supports those farms by giving them a venue to easily share their products with others,” Kane said.

The Gilberts Corner Farmers Market is open Saturdays and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at 39958 John Mosby Highway in Aldie.