On Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.: The Grace Church Concert Series in The Plains, VA in an outdoor Covid safe performance features Quintango. Grace has scheduled a rain date of Sunday, June 6, 2021. This is tango like you’ve never imagined it: classical chops, jazz harmonies, and intimate arrangements written for the group by outstanding composers in Buenos Aires. ‘Chamber tango’ is the result of this musical alchemy, a middle ground that draws in lovers of both classical and non-classical music to experience the fullness of life—the stories, the culture, and the exhilaration of tango.

The Grace Church Concert Series was founded 21 years ago with the mission to provide high quality music at low affordable cost to our area. The long-standing support of generous patrons allows Grace to offer these outstanding concerts featuring highly respected and sought-after performers at the affordable ticket prices of $25 adults, students 18 and older $15, students under 18 free of charge.

The first of two concerts this year features the unique and much sought after Quintango. Over its 20-year history, QuinTango’s command performances have ranged from the White House to memorable concerts in 23 states, at venues ranging from Stanford University and Lincoln Center Plaza, to the Kennedy Center and Piccolo Spoleto in Charleston. They’ve performed at international festivals in Costa Rica and the Amalfi Coast—and toured in France, Italy, Mexico, Guatemala, Argentina and Uruguay.

QuinTango not only captivates audiences with their artistry, they invite you in as one of the family, immersing listeners in the world of tango. Each tango has its own special message, introduced with surprising narratives so you can explore everything from the grief of losing a father, to the thrill of deep-sea fishing, and the poignancy of a young poet’s fate. In this music, born in the streets and made respectable in sophisticated salons, we hear the full human journey: romance, loss, heartache, and deep joy embedded in haunting melodies. With QuinTango it’s about life: the life that we are all invited to share to the fullest.

For additional information and tickets, please visit www.gracetheplains.org or call (540) 253-5177, ext. 107. Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main Street, The Plains, VA 20198.