Leadership Fauquier is excited to announce applications for our 2021-2022 Signature Program are open.

The 10-month program is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that broadens an understanding of what makes this County Tick. Participation enhances leadership skills and enables participants to develop invaluable relationships. This unique program exemplifies the mission of Leadership Fauquier to create a thriving community through informed and connected leaders.

Participants delve deeply into all aspects of Fauquier County including, government, education, health and human services, planning and development, arts and entertainment and the environment. They receive exceptional leadership development training with an emphasis this year on conflict resolution and communication. Graduates then join a unique alumni organization that significantly contributes to the success of the community.

The program is open to those who currently live or work in Fauquier County and have done so for at least one year. Participants are selected from government, private, business, non-profit and the community at large. More detailed information and applications are available at our website leadershipfauquier.org. The deadline to apply is June 11, 2021.

www.leadershipfauquier.org