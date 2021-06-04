The Middleburg Town Council is accepting letters of interest from individuals who wish to be considered for service on the following:

Go Green Committee. The Go Green Committee is responsible for advising the Town Council on environmental issues. They are responsible for developing recommendations for environmental action plans and for the implementation of the recommendations contained in the Healthy Eating, Active Living (HEAL) resolution. Their goal is to increase community awareness about environmental issues, such as the value of recycling, the importance of preserving water quality and the methods for conserving energy. This appointment is to fill a vacancy. Normally, terms are for a two-year period. The Committee meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m.; and, in work session on an as-needed basis.

Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC). EDAC is responsible for making recommendations to the Town Council on tourism/economic development activities including but not limited to business development; retention and assistance; branding and marketing; downtown infill and recruitment; promotion of multiple commercial and social uses of the downtown for visitors and residents; and infrastructure necessary to support public events and the business community. Members serve two-year terms. EDAC generally meets on a bi-monthly basis on the fourth Monday of the month at 9:00 a.m.; and, in work session on an as-needed basis.

Middleburg Arts Council. MAC is responsible for coordinating the community cultural and art events sponsored by the Town of Middleburg, excluding Christmas in Middleburg. MAC is responsible for staffing the events; for the formulation of the appropriate rules for the events; for organizing any entertainment associated with the events; and, for advertising, promoting and marketing the events. Members are encouraged to have an interest in arts and/or cultural activities; however, members are also needed whose strong suits are administrative related. This appointment is to fill a vacancy. Normally, terms are for a two year-period. MAC meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month; and, in work session on an as-needed basis.

Anyone interested in serving on any of these committees is asked to send a letter of interest, to include any relevant qualifications, no later than June 30, 2021 to the following:

Mayor and Members of Town Council

Town of Middleburg

P. O. Box 187

10 W. Marshall Street

Middleburg, Virginia 20118

Attn: Rhonda North, Town Clerk

Letters of interest may be included in a public agenda packet. Applicants who do not wish for their contact information to be made public should indicate this in their letter of interest.