Fiori di Sicilia is an all natural Italian extract that is a cross between vanilla and citrus. It gives this light as air sponge cake a fabulous exotic twist that goes beautifully with summer berries. I love to serve this cake with a classic poured custard, an old school favorite of mine.

Fiori di Sicilia Sponge Cake

8 large eggs separated

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

1 lemon, juice and zest

½ teaspoon Fiori di Sicilia extract*

½ teaspoon vanilla

1½ cups granulated sugar

¾ cup potato starch

¼ teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 350

Separate the egg into two bowls.

To the egg whites add the cream of tartar and pour into a standing mixer bowl with a balloon whisk – whisk for about a minute and gradually add roughly half of the sugar and beat until they are stiff but not dry, about 3-4 minutes.

Gently scrape out of the mixer bowl to another bowl and set aside.

To the mixer bowl add the yolks, lemon juice and zest, the extracts, and the rest of the sugar.

Beat the yolk mixture until it becomes pale and airy about 3-4 minutes.

Gently add the yolk mixture to the whites.

Sift the potato starch and salt over the egg mixtures.

Gently fold the batter until it is just incorporated, being careful to not to deflate the batter.

Pour into an ungreased 10” tube pan with a removable bottom (angel food cake pan) and bake for 50-55 minutes. The cake is done when it has lightly browned and springs back when gently pressed.

Remove from the oven and cool upside down either using the pans little feet or over a bottle

When it is completely cooled, loosen the edges with a knife and remove from the pan and onto a serving platter

Serve with poured custard and berries

Poured Custard

This custard should be served ice cold and has the consistency of thin pancake batter. It is a nice change up from whipped cream or ice cream.

2 cups whole milk

4 egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a double boiler, place all of the ingredients except the vanilla and whisk until well incorporated.

Bring the water to a simmer and slowly heat the custard.

Sir the custard constantly until it begins to thicken, being careful not to let it boil. It will thicken as it cools.

Beat the custard to release heat, add the vanilla, and then finish cooling in the refrigerator.

To serve pour custard in a shallow bowl or plate, place the cake on top and serve with berries.

*I purchased my Fiori di Sicilia extract from King Arthur Flour www.kingarthurbaking.com