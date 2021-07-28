Middleburg residents Chessa Benevento, Emma Northrup, Hays Turner, and Rose Uran, along with Jacky Arellano-Alvarez of Marshall, Betsy Altenburger and Elsie Rose of Purcellville, Ellen Burke and Hayden Eskew of Upperville, and Chanler Jewett of The Plains, were among the 43 students from four countries, 11 states, and the District of Columbia to graduate from Foxcroft School on May 28, 2021.

These students are members of an impressive class, which includes one National Merit Commended student, 14 AP Scholars, nine members of the Cum Laude Society, and ten students who completed the requirements to earn an Academic Concentration designation on their diploma. Collectively, the Class of 2021 received 218 offers of admission from 137 colleges and universities — including Bucknell University, Carnegie Mellon University Columbia University, Gettysburg College, Mount Holyoke College, New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, New York University, Savannah College of Art and Design, Spelman College, University of California at Los Angeles, University of Michigan, University of Virginia, and Williams College, among others — and were offered more than $3.1 million in merit scholarships. The class also stood out athletically with Division III recruits in lacrosse and field hockey, and four Exceptional Proficiency participants for riding.

Francesca “Chessa” Benevento served as a Prefect in her dorm and Assistant Painter for the Hound spirit team. She also participated in the “Good Day Foxcroft” video production club and campus news show. The daughter of Frank Benevento and Mary “Cricket” Stettinius of Middleburg, VA, Chessa will attend Savannah College of Art and Design.

The recipient of Foxcroft’s 2021 Digital Arts Award, Emma Northrup is a passionate and skilled photographer whose Senior One-Woman Show was the culminating work of her Global Studies Concentration in which she used photography to study and compare religious symbols in various cultures. Two of her photographs earned Honorable Mention in the 2021 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards regional competition. Emma was also the Student Council Representative for her class, an International Ambassador, and Manager of the Fox spirit team. The daughter of Alex and Linda Northrup of Middleburg, VA, she will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

Hays Turner received the Dudley Prize for her unselfish efforts for the good of the School, as well as the Dean’s Leadership Award and the CAP Award for her positive impact on the Foxcroft community. An enthusiastic leader, she served as Head Prefect, a Cherry Blossom Breast Cancer Foundation Board Member, Club Head for the Foxcroft Christian Fellowship and the Techies Club, Assistant Manager for the Hound spirit team, an inaugural inductee of Foxcroft’s troupe of the International Thespian Society, and a member of the Soggie Cheerios singing group. Hays is one of the 2021 recipients of a scholarship from the Middleburg Library’s Charles L. Plante Book Scholarship Program. She has received a Presidential Scholarship to attend High Point University and is the daughter of Kameron and Katie Turner of Middleburg, VA.

An AP Scholar with Honors and dorm Prefect with a natural ability at writing, Constance “Rose” Uran excelled in French at Foxcroft and enthusiastically contributed to the Activities Committee for planning weekend events. The daughter of Dr. Betsee Parker of Middleburg, VA. Rose will attend New York University, spending her first year furthering her global connections with a study abroad program in Florence.

Jacqueline “Jacky” Arrelano-Alvarez was a Prefect Captain, a member of the Soggie Cheerios singing group, and Assistant Painter for the Hound spirit team. She also interned with the STEM department and School Store. Jacky is the daughter of Agustin and Maria Arellano of Marshall, VA, and will attend Shenandoah University.

A gifted scholar and spirited competitor, Elizabeth “Betsy” Altenburger is the recipient of Foxcroft’s 2021 STEM Mathematics Award and a Computer Science STEM Concentration graduate. An AP Scholar with Distinction who was inducted into the School’s Cum Laude Society as a junior, Betsy has served on the Honor Council, as Head of both the STEM and CyberPatriot Clubs, a STEM department intern, Captain of the Fox spirit team, member of the Soggie Cheerios singing group, and a dorm Whip. She is also a multi-sport athlete and recipient of the Teresa E. Shook Award for athleticism and sportsmanship. The daughter of Matt and Eileen Altenburger of Purcellville, VA, Betsy will attend the University of Virginia.

Elizabeth “Elsie” Rose is the recipient of Foxcroft’s 2021 Community Service Award for her leadership in organizing and volunteering for service opportunities both on and off-campus during the two years that she served as a Head of the School’s Service Organization. She was also Head of Model UN, a member of the Soggie Cheerios singing group, and Manager of the Hound spirit team. A talented artist, she earned third place honors among the “Best in Show” works from the Senior One-Woman Shows and honorable mention in the mixed media category of the regional Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition. The daughter of Doug and Amy Rose of Purcellville, VA, Elsie is also a talented athlete and will attend Gettysburg College where she has signed to play field hockey.

Winner of Foxcroft’s Eustis Prize for extraordinary achievement in the study of English, Ellen Burke has been active in writing, art, and service during her years at Foxcroft. Her sculpture “Defiant” earned a Gold Key‚ the highest regional designation — in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition. She was chosen Spirited Senior for the Hound spirit team and was a member of the Soggie Cheerios singing group. The daughter of Landon and Martha Spencer Burke ’80 of Upperville, VA, Ellen will attend Roanoke College.

Hayden Eskew is an AP Scholar with Honors who graduated with a Global Studies Concentration focused on sustainable fashion. An active leader in the Foxcroft community, she served as Senior Class Vice President, a Cherry Blossom Breast Cancer Foundation Board Member, a Head of both Service Organization and Soggie Cheerios, Classics Club Co-Head, an International Ambassador, and Painter for the Fox spirit team. Hayden is the daughter of Carter and Faith Eskew of Upperville, VA, and will attend Tulane University of Louisiana.

Active in both service and the arts during her years at Foxcroft, Chanler Jewett is also an avid tennis player. She is the daughter of Fletcher Jewett of McClean, VA, and Francesca Hunt of Marshall, VA, and will take a gap year.