Embarking on a renovation project can and should be exciting, though, for many, it’s overwhelming and disappointing. In our experience, the path to a successful renovation and enjoyable remodeling process begins with choosing the right team for your project and getting those experts involved early. For example, when our design-build experts are involved in the earliest stages of planning, we can help homeowners to optimize their design and budget simultaneously while addressing as many of their needs as possible. If any one of these three aspects is off, the client is likely headed for disappointment.

Creating Ideal for You

We often tell homeowners, they don’t need to have the solutions, that’s what their remodeling team is for. However, your job is to convey all of the challenges you are having with the home, as well as a prioritized list of needs, wants and like-to-haves. This information is critical to effective design development and, ultimately, the project’s overall success.

Do you love to cook with family, but hate bumping into each other so you dine out instead? Are you disappointed that your teens gather at friends’ homes instead of yours? What causes anxiety when entertaining? Are you embarrassed sending your in laws down to a dark guest room in the basement? What does your family long for in your home to make everyday life easier? Divulging these “secrets” to your design team can help them to create the ideal solution for you.

Exhaust Your Options

When you choose a well-respected, experienced design-build partner, you can often explore more creative and complex solutions to your home challenges. For example, if an open floor plan and more natural light are really what you’re after, an experienced partner may confidently propose moving load-bearing walls and flipping the layout. A less-established firm, however, might only suggest larger windows and doorways because that is what they can deliver comfortably.

Similarly, perhaps you are dreaming of a large spa-like primary bath, envy-worthy closets, and a glamorous dressing room. A smaller shop may propose a jetted tub and a few closet kits, while a seasoned design team may also help you envision a solution that taps into the unused bedroom next door to make your dreams come true.

The point is if you’re willing to invest in whatever your version of an ideal is, make sure you’re working with a team that can help you to explore all of your options. Anything less could lead to disappointment.

As a third-generation remodeler, it brings me great joy to help clients achieve their ideal homes. Asking the right questions to ensure a thorough understanding of the challenges, leaving no stone unturned in developing solutions, and executing at the highest level are my formula for getting there.

Tim Burch is a Vice President and Owner of BOWA, an award-winning design and construction firm specializing in renovations ranging from owners’ suites and kitchens to whole-house remodels and equestrian facilities. For more information, visit bowa.com or call 540-687-6771.