The extremely popular Creighton Farms Invitational Hosted by Jack Nicklaus returned to Creighton Farms this year after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. Initially created as a one-day tournament, the event has grown over the years as a multi-day event of exciting activities leading up to one of the Washington D.C. area’s premier charity pro-am golf tournaments.

The CFI is one of only a handful of elite tournaments created by Nicklaus to benefit the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation. The Foundation came about because of the Nicklaus family’s interest in helping children gain access to world-class healthcare. The event has raised more than $9 million to date for the Foundation. In addition to the Foundation, the event also contributed to The National PKU Alliance.

This year’s CFI raised almost $1.4 million for the charities. “The Creighton Farms Invitational has become a signature event for the community as well as the Mid-Atlantic,” said Tommy Southworth, president and COO of Southworth Development LLC, the company that owns and operates Creighton Farms. “We’re proud to host this event annually. Giving back is important to our company and our residents.”

Each year, the golf tournament takes place on Creighton Farms’ award-winning Jack Nicklaus designed golf course. Creighton Farms’ member players were joined in the tournament by professional golfers including Jay Haas, Andres Gonzales, D.A. Points, Kyle Westmoreland, Jonathan Byrd, Chase Koepka, Jin Park, James Hahn, Parker McLachlin, Rick Lamb, Chris Stroud, Tom Purtzer, Turk Pettit, Todd Hamilton, Chesson Hadley, Kyle Thompson, Mark Hensby, Heath Slocum, Ken Duke, Denny McCarthy, Brett Wetterich, Bill Hurley III, Kevin Yu, Smylie Kaufman and professional golfer now analyst for the Golf Channel Charlie Rymer. Musician and golfer Javier Colon also played in the tournament.

Jack Nicklaus was on hand to greet the pro-golfers and amateurs and take photos with each foursome. He spoke about his charity and the importance of it to both he and his wife Barbara. As he discussed several of the children’s hospitals that he and Barbara support, he also talked about some of the children that have been saved and he stopped to wipe away tears. “I get so emotional just thinking about them,” he said. “It’s important to remember that this is why this event at Creighton Farms is so dear to us.”

The team that won the CFI included Warren Ralston, Devin Wilkins, Joshua Witherill and Pedro Torres who were joined by professional golfer Chesson Hadley. Hadley recently had his career-first hole-in-one at the Wyndham Championship.

For more information on the Creighton Farms community, visit www.CreightonFarms.com