Sergeant Robert Wagner was honored by the Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Club, Old Dominion Chapter, for his outstanding record of community service to the Town of Purcellville and the Purcellville Police Department. The award was presented to Sergeant Wagner during their annual fundraising event held in Leesburg, Virginia to benefit veterans and law enforcement officers and their families.

Sergeant Wagner was chosen for recognition by the Nam Knights of America for being the epitome of a community engaged police officer. Policing in a small town such as Purcellville, provides the officers the opportunity to get to know those who reside and/or work in Town on a more personal level. Sergeant Wagner is always happy to provide any service possible, whether it is simply giving directions, changing a flat tire, or helping someone who accidently locked their keys in the car. In addition to assisting with simple tasks, Sergeant Wagner can also be found engaging with the community on a larger scale. Whether it is volunteering his time to assist with the local high school football practices, assisting homeless individuals with obtaining a hot meal, warm clothes and finding a safe place to stay, or personally checking on elderly residents after they have had surgery, Sergeant Wagner makes the effort to get to know people of all ages in Purcellville and provide support in any way.

“Sergeant Wagner always goes above and beyond for someone in need,” stated Chief Cynthia McAlister. “Last year he spearheaded the building of a new deck and access ramp for an elderly resident, as well as personally completed the follow up maintenance of the structure for her this summer, including power washing and staining it. While these are not typical duties of a police officer, Sergeant Wagner makes it his business to ensure those in Town who need help get it. The heart and spirit of Sergeant Wagner is exemplified in his expression of caring and empathy towards the people he serves, and is refreshingly evident by not only his conversations, but more importantly through his actions. His ability to continually, day in and day out, year after year, foster positive and long lasting relationships is invaluable, especially with today’s climate where there has been focus regarding the mistrust of law enforcement,” said Chief McAlister.