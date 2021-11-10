The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System (LC-CFRS) is honored to announce the graduation of 118 first responders who successfully completed various levels of fire and rescue training. A graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Heritage High School in Leesburg, and recognized the accomplishments of numerous men and women who have committed to honorably serve their communities.

79 students completed the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), 17 completed the Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) course, and 22 students completed the Firefighter I-II course. In addition to their full-time jobs, schooling, and family obligations, each of these graduates dedicated countless hours over the last six months to their training and have achieved Loudoun County, Virginia State and National Certification in their respective program.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue course instructors each designate one individual from their course as the top student. This student exemplifies leadership, dedication, academic success, punctuality, and their ability to motivate others. The top students recognized include: EMT Spring 2021, Jon Yost from Loudoun Volunteer Rescue Squad; EMT Spring 2021, Alex Bennett from Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company; Emergency Medical Technician Summer 2021, Diana Mann from Sterling Volunteer Rescue Squad; EMT Summer 2021, Catherine Ryan from Loudoun County Volunteer Rescue Squad; Firefighter I-II, Jessica Starkie from Lovettsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue; Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Spring 2021, Adil Ather from Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company; Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Summer 2021, Ryan Welch from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

