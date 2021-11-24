Five Foxcroft students achieved the premier status of AP Scholar with Distinction to lead a group of 24 girls who earned 2021 AP Scholar Awards from the College Board for outstanding achievement on Advanced Placement Exams taken last spring.

Class of 2021 graduates Betsy Altenburger who is attending the University of Virginia, Julia Clark (Williams College), Moni Corona Perera (Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico), Scarlett Dong (University of California, Los Angeles), and Eunice Yang (Carnegie Mellon University) all received AP Scholar with Distinction awards, given for achieving an average of at least 3.5 on all exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on at least five of them.

A total of 9 current seniors and 15 members of the Class of 2021 earned AP Scholar designations. This is the 18th consecutive year that the number of AP Scholars at Foxcroft has reached double-digits, a testament to the academic excellence fostered at the School.

AP Scholars with Honor awards, given when a student scores of 3 or better on at least four tests with an average of 3.25 on all exams taken, were received by two current seniors — Claire Ai and Xinyi Shen — and four members of the Class of 2021: Jennifer Cramer (Mount Holyoke College), Tina Li (University of Virginia), Dami Ogunmola (St. Andrews William & Mary Joint Degree Programme), and Hays Turner (High Point University).

Seven current seniors — Virginia Bonnie, Emma Carmichael, Amelia Fortsch, Erica Johnson, Caroline McLaughlan, Cecilia Mould, and Ella Siebentritt-Clark — and six graduates from the Class of 2021: Claire Healy (Northeastern University), Susannah Manucy (University of South Carolina), McKenzie McHugh (Bucknell University), Bianca McNeely (Pomona College), Emma Northrup (Virginia Commonwealth University), and Gracie Schriner (Furman University) received AP Scholar recognition by scoring 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement program provides academically prepared students with an opportunity to take college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit or advanced standing in classes for successful performances on AP exams. The exams are graded on a 5-point scale, with 5 being the highest.

