Foxcroft School seniors Erica Johnson of Glen Allen, VA, and Caroline McLaughlan of South Riding, VA, were recently recognized as National Merit Commended Scholars in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Of the 1.74 million students throughout the nation who took the 2020 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, roughly 34,000 were recognized as Commended Students for their exceptional academic promise.

Foxcroft’s Director of College Counseling Barbara Conner shared, “We are so proud of Erica and Caroline for consistently demonstrating dedication to their rigorous academics and this success on the PSAT. Their genuine love of learning is evident in and out of the classroom. Way to go!”

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for National Merit Scholarship Corporation. “Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”

